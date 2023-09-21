Honda Dio 125 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar. The lowest price model Honda Dio 125 on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Ulhasnagar. The lowest price model is Honda Dio 125 STD and the most priced model is Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Dio 125 dealers and showrooms in Ulhasnagar for best offers. Honda Dio 125 on road price breakup in Ulhasnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Dio 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Ulhasnagar, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Ulhasnagar and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ulhasnagar. Variants On-Road Price Honda Dio 125 STD ₹ 97,770 Honda Dio 125 Smart ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs