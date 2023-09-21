Honda Dio 125 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model Honda Dio 125 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 97,770. The on road price for Honda Dio 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.06 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Honda Dio 125 STD and the most priced model is Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition. Visit your nearest Honda Dio 125 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Honda Dio 125 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Dio 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 76,234 in Bengaluru, Suzuki Access 125 which starts at Rs. 79,899 in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Honda Dio 125 STD ₹ 97,770 Honda Dio 125 Smart ₹ 1.06 Lakhs Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition ₹ 1.06 Lakhs