Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 17.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin top variant goes up to Rs. 19.10 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Manual and the most priced model is Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin DCT. Visit your nearest Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.