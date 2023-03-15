HT Auto
15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin on Road Price in Delhi

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 18.05 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin top variant goes up to Rs. 19.78 Lakhs in Delhi. The ...Read More

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Variant Wise Price List

Manual
₹18.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1082.96 cc
20.4 kmpl
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,96,500
RTO
1,59,650
Insurance
36,971
Accessories Charges
11,973
On-Road Price in Kanpur dehat
18,05,094
EMI@38,799/mo
DCT
₹19.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1082.96 cc
20.4 kmpl
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
View breakup

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Manual
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
24.5 L
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
2307 mm
Wheelbase
1558 mm
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Height
1523 mm
Saddle Height
810-830 mm
Width
963 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
36 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
256 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
41 psi
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
81.455 mm
Max Torque
103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic, digital transistor
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
1082.96 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
Manual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
92 mm
No of Cylinders
2
Chassis
Semi Double Cradle
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Pro-Link
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Off-Road,Urban
Switchable ABS
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control
Pass Switch
Yes
Power Modes
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

