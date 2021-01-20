Honda Crf 1100l

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Crf 1100l ₹ 15 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Double Disc Front Brake Size 310 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 256 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tube Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Spoke Front Suspension Showa 45mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork with dial-style preload adjuster and DF adjustments, Rear Suspension Monoblock aluminium swing arm with Pro-Link with SHOWA gas-charged damper, hydraulic dial-style preload adjuster and rebound damping adjustments, Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 238 kg Overall Length 2332 mm Overall Width 960 mm Overall Height 1558 mm Wheelbase 1575 mm Ground Clearance 250 mm Seat Height 810-830 mm Chassis Type SemiDouble Cradle Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 101.9 PS @ 7500 rpm Maximum Torque 105 Nm @ 6250 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1084 cc Cylinders - Bore 92 mm Stroke 81.5 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 10.1:1 Ignition Electronic, digital transistor Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 24.8 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18 Engine Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-Valve, Parallel Twin, DCT Body Type Adventure Tourer Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes Yes Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features Honda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

