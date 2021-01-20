Front Brake Type
Double Disc
Front Brake Size
310 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
256 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tube
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Front Suspension
Showa 45mm cartridge-type inverted telescopic fork with dial-style preload adjuster and DF adjustments,
Rear Suspension
Monoblock aluminium swing arm with Pro-Link with SHOWA gas-charged damper, hydraulic dial-style preload adjuster and rebound damping adjustments,