Honda CBR650R on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R on road price in Sant Kabir Nagar starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Sant Kabir Nagar for best offers. Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Sant Kabir Nagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs