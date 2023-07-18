Honda CBR650R on road price in Reasi starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R on road price in Reasi starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Reasi for best offers. Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Reasi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs