Honda CBR650R on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R on road price in East Champaran starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in East Champaran for best offers. Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in East Champaran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs