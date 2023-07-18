Honda CBR650R on road price in Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R on road price in Dadra Nagar Haveli starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Dadra Nagar Haveli for best offers. Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Dadra Nagar Haveli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs