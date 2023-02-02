Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CBR650R on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CBR650R on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 17.76 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CBR650R dealers and showrooms in Bhopal for best offers.
Honda CBR650R on road price breakup in Bhopal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CBR650R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Bhopal, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Bhopal and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Bhopal.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CBR650R STD ₹ 17.76 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price