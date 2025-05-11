Latest Updates on Honda CBR650R

The Honda CBR650R sports tourer was launched in the Indian market in January 2025 and it comes at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.99 lakh. Dominating the Indian market with its powerful 649cc engine and eye-catching aesthetics, this bike continues to captivate enthusiasts since its recent launches. The latest updates reflect its performance-oriented design coupled with advanced safety features, making it a top contender in the segment. The new CBR650R looks nearly identical to the company's flagship litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. The bike gets the full fairing with the split LED treatment and the styling is sharper than the predecessor with a more angular fairing.

Honda CBR650R Price

The 2025 Honda CBR650R is currently available at an enticing price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it competitive in the middleweight segment. This pricing reflects the premium quality and technology that Honda consistently delivers in its motorcycles. It provides excellent value for those looking to own a sporty yet practical motorcycle that promises a thrilling riding experience without breaking the bank.

Honda CBR650R Launch Date

Launched in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) model, the Honda CBR650R first made its debut in 2021 and has consistently attracted attention since then. The latest iteration has recently hit the market, further solidifying Honda’s commitment to delivering high-performance motorcycles to Indian riders. The continuous updates ensure that the CBR650R remains at the forefront of innovative technology and design, catering to evolving customer preferences.

Honda CBR650R Variants

Currently, the Honda CBR650R is available in a single variant and it is priced at ₹9,99,000 (ex-showroom). This model comes equipped with top-tier features that enhance both performance and rider comfort, ensuring that you receive the ultimate riding experience without compromising quality.

Honda CBR650R Design

The exterior design of the Honda CBR650R is nothing short of stunning. It features a sporty silhouette with aggressive lines, a sculpted fuel tank, and a commanding headlamp that perfectly encapsulates its performance nature. The 2025 model retains the same colour palette, including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Grand Prix Red for an enhanced aesthetic appeal. Dual LED headlights provide exceptional visibility while adding a sophisticated touch. The aerodynamic design is complemented by a revised rear section that houses a sleek LED taillight and blinkers, all of which contribute to the bike's formidable road presence. The CBR650R prioritises rider ergonomics with a rider-focused seat and improved handlebar positioning.

Honda CBR650R Features

The Honda CBR650R's layout is intuitive, with a clear instrument panel that provides crucial riding information at a glance. High-quality materials lend a premium feel, enhancing the overall riding experience. The seat is designed with ample cushioning to support long-distance travel while ensuring that it remains sporty and firm for spirited rides. Moreover, the CBR650R includes modern technology such as a USB charging port conveniently placed under the seat, allowing you to keep your devices topped up on the go. This feature is a thoughtful addition for riders who value connectivity on their adventures.

Honda CBR650R Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the same 649 cc unit that underpins the CB650R naked bike. This liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. With this unit, the bike is able to deliver 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm.

Hardware components include 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance come from the radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike further features dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

Honda CBR650R Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage for the 2025 Honda CBR650R is 25 Kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the Honda CBR650R, and it boasts a variety of advanced safety features. Notably, the bike includes a dual-channel ABS system for optimal braking performance, ensuring confidence in emergency situations. Additionally, the Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) technology detects sudden braking and activates the hazard lights, alerting other drivers to prevent rear-end collisions. Beyond these features, the CBR650R incorporates switchable traction control, which enhances stability and control across various road conditions.