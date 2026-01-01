hamburger icon
CB750 Hornet
Honda CB750 Hornet Front Right View
1/12
Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Right View
2/12
Honda CB750 Hornet Headlight View
3/12
Honda CB750 Hornet Rear Tyre View
4/12
Honda CB750 Hornet Seat View
5/12
Honda CB750 Hornet Side Indicator View
6/12

Honda CB750 Hornet STD

10.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda CB750 Hornet Key Specs
Engine755 cc
View all CB750 Hornet specs and features

CB750 Hornet STD

CB750 Hornet STD Prices

The CB750 Hornet STD, is listed at ₹10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB750 Hornet STD Mileage

All variants of the CB750 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB750 Hornet STD Colours

The CB750 Hornet STD is available in 2 colour options: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Matte Pearl Glare White.

CB750 Hornet STD Engine and Transmission

The CB750 Hornet STD is powered by a 755 cc engine.

CB750 Hornet STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB750 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki GSX-8R priced between ₹9.89 Lakhs - 9.89 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.

CB750 Hornet STD Specs & Features

The CB750 Hornet STD has Riding Modes, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda CB750 Hornet STD Price

CB750 Hornet STD

₹10.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,22,412
RTO
73,792
Insurance
32,314
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,28,518
EMI@22,107/mo
Close

Honda CB750 Hornet STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.2 L
Length
2090 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1420 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Height
1085 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-1200/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
205 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
91.77 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
63.5 mm
Max Torque
75 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
755 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-stroke, 16-valve, 4-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
87 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Wet Multiple Assisted Slipper Clutch

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
RoadSync
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 5 Inch TFT Colour

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Honda CB750 Hornet STD EMI
EMI19,896 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,25,666
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,25,666
Interest Amount
2,68,104
Payable Amount
11,93,770

Honda CB750 Hornet Alternatives

Suzuki GSX-8R

Suzuki GSX-8R

9.89 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
CB750 HornetvsGSX-8R
CB750 HornetvsGSX-8R
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
CB750 HornetvsDaytona 660
CB750 HornetvsDaytona 660
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

10.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
CB750 HornetvsCB650R
CB750 HornetvsCB650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
CB750 HornetvsNinja ZX-4R
CB750 HornetvsNinja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

9.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
CB750 HornetvsNinja ZX-4RR
CB750 HornetvsNinja ZX-4RR

view all specs and features

