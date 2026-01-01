|Engine
|755 cc
The CB750 Hornet STD, is listed at ₹10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB750 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB750 Hornet STD is available in 2 colour options: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Matte Pearl Glare White.
The CB750 Hornet STD is powered by a 755 cc engine.
In the CB750 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Suzuki GSX-8R priced between ₹9.89 Lakhs - 9.89 Lakhs or the Triumph Daytona 660 priced ₹9.88 Lakhs.
The CB750 Hornet STD has Riding Modes, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.