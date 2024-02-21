Honda CB650R on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB650R on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB650R dealers and showrooms in Tiruchengode for best offers. Honda CB650R on road price breakup in Tiruchengode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB650R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Tiruchengode, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Tiruchengode and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Tiruchengode. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB650R STD ₹ 17.34 Lakhs