Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB650R on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB650R on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB650R dealers and showrooms in Satara for best offers.
Honda CB650R on road price breakup in Satara includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB650R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Satara, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Satara and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Satara.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB650R STD ₹ 17.34 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price