Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB650R on road price in Narnaul starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB650R on road price in Narnaul starts from Rs. 17.34 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB650R dealers and showrooms in Narnaul for best offers.
Honda CB650R on road price breakup in Narnaul includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB650R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Narnaul, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Narnaul and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Narnaul.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB650R STD ₹ 17.34 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price