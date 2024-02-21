Saved Articles

Honda CB650R On Road Price in Kondagaon

9.83 Lakhs*
Kondagaon
CB650R Price in Kondagaon

Honda CB650R on road price in Kondagaon starts from Rs. 9.83 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB650R STD₹ 9.83 Lakhs
Honda CB650R Variant Wise Price List in Kondagaon

STD
₹9.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648.72 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,67,296
RTO
79,052
Insurance
35,025
Accessories Charges
1,200
On-Road Price in Kondagaon
9,82,573
EMI@21,119/mo
Honda CB650R Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX4R Price in Kondagaon
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
CBR650R Price in Kondagaon
CBR650R Price in Kondagaon
UPCOMING
Suzuki GSX S750

Suzuki GSX S750

7.46 Lakhs Onwards
Check GSX S750 details
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V-Strom 650XT Price in Kondagaon
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bonneville T100 Price in Kondagaon
Triumph Trident 660

Triumph Trident 660

6.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trident 660 Price in Kondagaon

Honda News

Image of Ather 450X and Honda Activa used for representational purpose only.
This is how e2W makers working on prices to increase adoption. Check details
21 Feb 2024
The 2024 Honda NX400 gets new features including traction control and a TFT screen, bringing the ADV up to speed against rivals
2024 Honda NX400 adventure motorcycle launched in Japan, rivals RE Himalayan 450
20 Feb 2024
Buying an electric scooter in India at present instead of a petrol model could be beneficial considering the significantly cheaper cost of ownership over the duration of owning the vehicle.
It's a great time to buy an electric scooter instead of a petrol one. Here's why
19 Feb 2024
File photo of an electric car charging station at Hotel Mikazuki in Kisarazu, Japan.
Japan carmakers forge ahead with EV investments despite slowdown
19 Feb 2024
Both motorcycles have a retro design language but the Honda does use some modern bits.
Jawa 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro motorcycle should you buy?
16 Feb 2024
Honda Videos

Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
2023 Honda SP160: First Look
8 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
2 Aug 2023
Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
6 Jun 2023
The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
5 May 2023
