Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|471.03 cc
CB500X falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB500X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity
CB500X falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB500X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 17.7 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display, LED Tail Lights and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price