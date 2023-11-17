Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Honda CB500X STD

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
7.67 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Honda CB500X Key Specs
Engine471.03 cc
View all CB500X specs and features

CB500X STD Latest Updates

CB500X falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of CB500X STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.67 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 17.7 L
  • Length: 2156 mm
  • Max Power: 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
    • ...Read More

    Honda CB500X STD Price

    STD
    ₹7.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    471.03 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    6,87,386
    RTO
    54,990
    Insurance
    24,493
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    7,66,869
    EMI@16,483/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Honda CB500X STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17.7 L
    Ground Clearance
    181 mm
    Length
    2156 mm
    Wheelbase
    1443 mm
    Kerb Weight
    199 kg
    Height
    1412 mm
    Saddle Height
    830 mm
    Width
    828 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    310 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/80-19,Rear :-160/60-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    66.8 mm
    Max Torque
    43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Computer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.7:1
    Displacement
    471.03 cc
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    67 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Steel Tube Type
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Honda ProLINK monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Suspension
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Emergency Stop Signal, Honda Ignition Security System
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 7 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Honda CB500X STD EMI
    EMI14,835 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    6,90,182
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    6,90,182
    Interest Amount
    1,99,900
    Payable Amount
    8,90,082

    Honda CB500X Alternatives

    Kawasaki Vulcan S

    Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS BS6

    5.79 - 6.1 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    CB500X vs Vulcan S
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650 STD

    5.69 - 6.24 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    CB500X vs Z650
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650 STD

    5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    CB500X vs Ninja 650

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details