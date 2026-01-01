|Engine
|348.36 cc
The CB350 STD, is listed at ₹2.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB350 STD is available in 6 colour options: Blue, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Rebel Red Metallic.
The CB350 STD is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.
The CB350 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Pillion Seat.