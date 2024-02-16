Honda CB350 on road price in Mansa starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Mansa. The lowest price model is Honda CB350 on road price in Mansa starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Mansa. The lowest price model is Honda CB350 DLX and the most priced model is Honda CB350 DLX Pro. Visit your nearest Honda CB350 dealers and showrooms in Mansa for best offers. Honda CB350 on road price breakup in Mansa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Mansa, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Mansa and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Mansa. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350 DLX ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Honda CB350 DLX Pro ₹ 2.41 Lakhs