Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB350 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The lowest price
Honda CB350 on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
The lowest price model is Honda CB350 DLX and the most priced model is Honda CB350 DLX Pro.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB350 dealers and showrooms in Lakhimpur Kheri for best offers.
Honda CB350 on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350 DLX ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Honda CB350 DLX Pro ₹ 2.41 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price