Honda CB350 on road price in Kasganj starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Kasganj.
The lowest price model is
The lowest price model is Honda CB350 DLX and the most priced model is Honda CB350 DLX Pro.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB350 dealers and showrooms in Kasganj for best offers.
Honda CB350 on road price breakup in Kasganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Kasganj, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Kasganj and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Kasganj.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350 DLX ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Honda CB350 DLX Pro ₹ 2.41 Lakhs
