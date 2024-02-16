Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB350 on road price in Fatehgarh Sahib starts from Rs. 2.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.41 Lakhs in Fatehgarh Sahib.
The lowest price model is Honda CB350 DLX and the most priced model is Honda CB350 DLX Pro.
Honda CB350 dealers and showrooms in Fatehgarh Sahib for best offers.
Honda CB350 on road price breakup in Fatehgarh Sahib includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB350 is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Fatehgarh Sahib, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Fatehgarh Sahib and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Fatehgarh Sahib.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350 DLX ₹ 2.22 Lakhs Honda CB350 DLX Pro ₹ 2.41 Lakhs
