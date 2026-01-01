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CB350PriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB350 Front Right View
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Honda CB350 Front Left View
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Honda CB350 Left View
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Honda CB350 Right View
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Honda CB350 Front View
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Honda CB350 Rear Left View
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Honda CB350 Chrome

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Honda CB350 Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all CB350 specs and features

CB350 Chrome

CB350 Chrome Prices

The CB350 Chrome, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB350 Chrome Mileage

All variants of the CB350 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB350 Chrome Colours

The CB350 Chrome is available in 6 colour options: Blue, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Rebel Red Metallic.

CB350 Chrome Engine and Transmission

The CB350 Chrome is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

CB350 Chrome vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB350's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 priced between ₹1.64 Lakhs - 2.08 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 priced between ₹2.18 Lakhs - 2.21 Lakhs.

CB350 Chrome Specs & Features

The CB350 Chrome has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator and Pillion Seat.

Honda CB350 Chrome Price

CB350 Chrome

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,900
RTO
15,992
Insurance
12,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,27,944
EMI@4,899/mo
Add to Compare
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Honda CB350 Chrome Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.2 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3 L
Length
2207 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Width
788 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
70 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin Shock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 42,000 Km

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Immobilizer
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Honda CB350 Chrome EMI
EMI4,409 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,05,149
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,05,149
Interest Amount
59,418
Payable Amount
2,64,567

Honda CB350 other Variants

CB350 STD

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,200
RTO
15,616
Insurance
11,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,788
EMI@4,789/mo
Add to Compare
Close

CB350 DLX

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,97,900
RTO
15,832
Insurance
12,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,750
EMI@4,852/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

CB350 DLX Pro

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,064
RTO
16,005
Insurance
12,054
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,123
EMI@4,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda CB350 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
CB350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
CB350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+4
CB350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
CB350vsMeteor 350

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