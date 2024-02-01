Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB300F on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 2.56 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB300F top variant goes up to Rs. 2.60 Lakhs in Mukerian.
The lowest price model is
Honda CB300F on road price in Mukerian starts from Rs. 2.56 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB300F top variant goes up to Rs. 2.60 Lakhs in Mukerian.
The lowest price model is Honda CB300F Deluxe and the most priced model is Honda CB300F Deluxe Pro.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F dealers and showrooms in Mukerian for best offers.
Honda CB300F on road price breakup in Mukerian includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F is mainly compared to Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Mukerian, KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Mukerian and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Mukerian.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Deluxe ₹ 2.56 Lakhs Honda CB300F Deluxe Pro ₹ 2.60 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price