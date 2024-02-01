Honda CB300F on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 2.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 2.00 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F dealers and showrooms in Jaysingpur for best offers. Honda CB300F on road price breakup in Jaysingpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB300F is mainly compared to Yamaha MT-15 which starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs in Jaysingpur, Yamaha R15 V4 which starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs in Jaysingpur and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaysingpur. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F STD ₹ 2.00 Lakhs