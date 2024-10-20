What is the on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Vidisha? The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Vidisha is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Vidisha? The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Vidisha amount to Rs. 15,100, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Vidisha? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Vidisha is Rs. 3,986.