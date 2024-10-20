HT Auto

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel On Road Price in Ulhasnagar

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Right View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Headlight View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Indicator View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Model Name View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Seat View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Tyre View
1.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ulhasnagar
CB300F Flex-Fuel Price in Ulhasnagar

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Ulhasnagar starts from Rs. 2.02 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD₹ 2.02 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Ulhasnagar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹2.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293.52 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,000
RTO
20,200
Insurance
11,532
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Ulhasnagar)
2,01,732
EMI@4,336/mo
Close

Honda News

Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex fuel motorcycle category
20 Oct 2024
The Honda Activa E and the QC 1 are the first electric vehicles from the two wheeler maker in India.
Auto Expo 2025: Honda QC1 launched at 90,000, gets 80 km range
17 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Auto Expo 2025: Honda Activa e launched at 1.17 lakh, with 102 km range and swappable battery tech
17 Jan 2025
Knowing your way through the crowds at the Auto Expo can save you a lot of time.
Visiting Bharat Mobility Expo 2025? Here's how to find your favourite cars and bikes
17 Jan 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R arrives with a sharper look and an updated 649 cc motor. Hond has skipped its new E-Clutch system for the Indian market on both middleweight offerings
Honda CBR650R launched in India at 10 lakh. Here’s what the middle weight sport tourer gets
16 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Honda Videos

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
2 Oct 2023
View all
 

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Ulhasnagar is Rs. 2.02 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Ulhasnagar amount to Rs. 20,200, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Ulhasnagar is Rs. 4,090.
The insurance charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Ulhasnagar are Rs. 11,532, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

