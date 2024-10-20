HT Auto

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel On Road Price in Mohali

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Right View
1/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Headlight View
2/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Indicator View
3/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Model Name View
4/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Seat View
5/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9
1.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mohali
CB300F Flex-Fuel Price in Mohali

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD₹ 1.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Mohali

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293.52 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,000
RTO
15,100
Insurance
11,532
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mohali)
1,96,632
EMI@4,226/mo
Check EMI
Close

Honda News

Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex fuel motorcycle category
20 Oct 2024
A collapse of the discussion would spell trouble for Nissan, which was counting on Honda for a lifeline.
Honda-Nissan merger deal thrown into doubt only weeks after talks began. Here's why
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 Honda Activa arrived with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console among other upgrades
Activa and Shine 125 help Honda sales grow by 6%
4 Feb 2025
Honda aims to grab a 50% share of the global motorcycle market and India will play a key role in that strategy.
Honda aims for pole position in Indian two-wheeler market, targets 50% share of world’s motorcycle market
3 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 1: Union Budget 2025 for automobiles, Kia Syros launched, MG M9 pre-bookings open & more
2 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Honda Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
View all
 

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Mohali is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Mohali amount to Rs. 15,100, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Mohali is Rs. 3,987.
The insurance charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Mohali are Rs. 11,532, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

