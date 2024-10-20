Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 2.14 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 160R 4V which starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in Mangalore, Honda CB300F which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Mangalore and Honda Hornet 2.0 starting at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 2.14 Lakhs
