Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Lakhisarai starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Lakhisarai starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Lakhisarai for best offers.
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Lakhisarai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Lakhisarai, Hero Xtreme 250R which starts at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs in Lakhisarai and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Lakhisarai.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 1.98 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price