Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Kakinada starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Kakinada starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Kakinada for best offers.
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Kakinada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs in Kakinada, Hero Xtreme 250R which starts at Rs. 1.8 Lakhs in Kakinada and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Kakinada.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 1.97 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price