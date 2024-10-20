What is the on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Hanumangarh? The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Hanumangarh is Rs. 2.05 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Hanumangarh? The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Hanumangarh amount to Rs. 23,600, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Hanumangarh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Hanumangarh is Rs. 4,158.