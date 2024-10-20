Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 2.03 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers.
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Honda CB300F which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Goa, Keeway K300 SF which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Goa and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Goa.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 2.03 Lakhs
