Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in East Singhbhum starts from Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in East Singhbhum for best offers. Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in East Singhbhum includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Honda CB300F which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in East Singhbhum, Keeway K300 SF which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in East Singhbhum and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in East Singhbhum. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 1.98 Lakhs