Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Dhenkanal starts from Rs. 1.88 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Dhenkanal for best offers.
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Dhenkanal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 160R 4V which starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in Dhenkanal, Honda CB300F which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Dhenkanal and Honda Hornet 2.0 starting at Rs. 1.57 Lakhs in Dhenkanal.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 1.88 Lakhs
