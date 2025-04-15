hamburger icon
CB300F Flex-FuelSpecs & FeaturesImages

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel On Road Price in Damoh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Right View
1/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Headlight View
2/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Indicator View
3/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Model Name View
4/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Seat View
5/9
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Damoh
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

CB300F Flex-Fuel Price in Damoh

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Damoh starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD₹ 1.97 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Damoh

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

CB300F Flex-Fuel STD

₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293.52 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,000
RTO
15,100
Insurance
11,469
On-Road Price in Indore
(Price not available in Damoh)
1,96,569
EMI@4,225/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Alternatives

Honda CB300F

Honda CB300F

1.7 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB300F Price in Damoh
Check Latest Offers
FZ-S Fi Hybrid Price in Damoh
UPCOMING
TVS Retron

TVS Retron

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Keeway K300 SF

Keeway K300 SF

1.69 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
K300 SF Price in Damoh
Hero Xtreme 250R

Hero Xtreme 250R

1.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 250R Price in Damoh
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
NX200 Price in Damoh

Popular Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Honda Bikes

Honda News

View all
  News

Honda Videos

View all
 

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Damoh is Rs. 1.97 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Damoh amount to Rs. 15,100, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Damoh is Rs. 3,986.
The insurance charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Damoh are Rs. 11,469, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Simple Energy OneS

Simple Energy OneS

1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Zelio Little Gracy

Zelio Little Gracy

49,500 - 58,000
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid

1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW C 400 GT

BMW C 400 GT

11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.38 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha XSR155

Yamaha XSR155

1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details