Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Bhind starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Bhind starts from Rs. 1.97 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel dealers and showrooms in Bhind for best offers. Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price breakup in Bhind includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel is mainly compared to Honda CB300F which starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs in Bhind, Keeway K300 SF which starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs in Bhind and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Bhind. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD ₹ 1.97 Lakhs