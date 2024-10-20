HT Auto

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel On Road Price in Banda

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Right View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Headlight View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Indicator View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Model Name View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Seat View
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Front Tyre View
1.7 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Banda
CB300F Flex-Fuel Price in Banda

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel on road price in Banda starts from Rs. 2.00 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD₹ 2.00 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel Variant Wise Price List in Banda

STD

₹2.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
293.52 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,000
RTO
18,500
Insurance
11,469
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Banda)
1,99,969
EMI@4,298/mo
Honda News

Honda CB300F flex fuel is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.70 lakh, ex-shworoom.
Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at 1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex fuel motorcycle category
20 Oct 2024
The Honda Elevate recently crossed one lakh sales mark since its launch in September 2023.
Honda Cars India sales dip 15% in Jan 2025, but FY25 cumulative sales rise 7%. Check details
2 Mar 2025
Makoto Uchida, President and CEO of Nissan, seen at a press conference. The Japanese carmaker is planning to replace him after talks led by Uchida for a possible merger with Honda fell through.
Nissan planning to replace CEO after Honda deal falls apart: Report
27 Feb 2025
Shares of Japanese auto giant Nissan Motor has plunged further after Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla, denied the EV maker's interest in investing in the carmaker.
Nissan shares hit after Elon Musk denies reports of Tesla investment in the Japanese auto firm
26 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 25: Honda Elevate reaches new sales milestone, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 updated & more…
26 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Honda Videos

The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features like ADAS, sunroof and more. Besides the all-black look, the SUV also offers other changes inside and outside.
Honda Elevate Black Edition SUV: Check out key changes
10 Jan 2025
Honda has unveiled two new EV concepts at the CES 2025 event in Las Vegas on January 7. The new Honda EVs will be part of the Japanese auto giant’s 0 Series electric cars.
Watch Honda 0 Series EV concepts debut at CES 2025, to launch in 2026
8 Jan 2025
Honda Cars India has launched the third generation Amaze sub-compact sedan in India on December 4. The sedan comes at an introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Honda Amaze 2024 launched: Offers ADAS at under 10 lakh
4 Dec 2024
With sales set to begin in Spring 2025, Honda will commence bookings for the two electric scooters in January 2025. That is also when the prices will be revealed.
Watch Honda Activa e key features and highlights: First look
30 Nov 2024
View all
 

Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel FAQs

The on-road price of Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Banda is Rs. 2.00 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Banda amount to Rs. 18,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel in Banda is Rs. 4,055.
The insurance charges for Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel STD in Banda are Rs. 11,469, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

