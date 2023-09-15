Honda CB200X on road price in Lalitpur starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB200X on road price in Lalitpur starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB200X dealers and showrooms in Lalitpur for best offers. Honda CB200X on road price breakup in Lalitpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB200X is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Lalitpur and Hero XPulse 200T 4V starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Lalitpur. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB200X STD ₹ 1.71 Lakhs