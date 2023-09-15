Honda CB200X on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB200X on road price in Jaysingpur starts from Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB200X dealers and showrooms in Jaysingpur for best offers. Honda CB200X on road price breakup in Jaysingpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB200X is mainly compared to Hero XPulse 200 4V which starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs in Jaysingpur and Hero XPulse 200T 4V starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Jaysingpur. Variants On-Road Price Honda CB200X STD ₹ 1.71 Lakhs