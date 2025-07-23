Honda CB125 Hornet is priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).
Honda CB125 Hornet comes in petrol engine options, comes with 123.94 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.
Honda CB125 Hornet rivals are Honda Shine, Honda Shine 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Freedom, Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda SP 125.
Category Average: 125.0 cc
CB125 Hornet: 123.94 cc
Category Average: 10.89 ps
CB125 Hornet: 11.14 ps
|Max Power
|11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|11.2 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|123.94 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
The Honda CB125 Hornet is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.
The Honda CB125 Hornet is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 123.94 cc segment.
The Honda CB125 Hornet features a 123.94 cc engine delivering a powerful 11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
The Honda CB125 Hornet faces competition from the likes of Honda Shine and Honda Shine 125 in the 123.94 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
