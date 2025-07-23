CB125 HornetImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Honda CB125 Hornet Front Right View
UPCOMING

HONDA CB125 Hornet

₹1 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Honda CB125 Hornet Price:

Honda CB125 Hornet is priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB125 Hornet?

Honda CB125 Hornet comes in petrol engine options, comes with 123.94 cc engine, and features a Commuter Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB125 Hornet?

Honda CB125 Hornet rivals are Honda Shine, Honda Shine 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Bajaj Freedom, Hero Glamour XTEC, Honda SP 125.

CB125 Hornet Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 125.0 cc

CB125 Hornet: 123.94 cc

Power

Category Average: 10.89 ps

CB125 Hornet: 11.14 ps

Honda CB125 Hornet Alternatives

Honda Shine

83,251 - 89,772
Honda Shine 125

83,251 - 87,251
Bajaj Pulsar 125

85,677 - 93,613
Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Hero Glamour XTEC

89,998 - 94,598
Honda SP 125

89,468 - 1.01 Lakhs
Honda CB125 Hornet Images

Honda CB125 Hornet Specifications and Features

Max Power: 11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm
Body Type: Commuter Bikes
Max Torque: 11.2 Nm
Transmission: Manual
Headlight: LED
Engine: 123.94 cc
Fuel Type: Petrol

Honda Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Celebrate Honda
59-60 Arjun Nagar Road, Jagat Puri, Near Pnb Bank, Pillar No. 62, Delhi 110031
+91 - 9821398525
Celebrate Honda
X-1720, Rajgarh Colony Jheel Scooter Market, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9871481119
Globus Honda
A-22, Gujranwala Town Part I, Main G.T. Road, New Delhi., Delhi 110034
+91 - 8826993162
Globus Honda
3/4 -A, Amar Park, Zakhira, New Rohtak Road, Delhi 110084
+91 - 8826993156
Malwa Honda
A-250, Shaheen Bagh, Abulfazal Enclave -2, Jamia, Okhla, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802217
Malwa Honda
A-9, Main Devli Road, Khanpur, Delhi 110062
+91 - 9266802215
Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB125 Hornet FAQs

What is the expected price of Honda CB125 Hornet?

The Honda CB125 Hornet is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Honda CB125 Hornet?

The Honda CB125 Hornet is expected to launch on 30th Jul 2025, introducing a new addition to the 123.94 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Honda CB125 Hornet?

The Honda CB125 Hornet features a 123.94 cc engine delivering a powerful 11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Honda CB125 Hornet?

The Honda CB125 Hornet faces competition from the likes of Honda Shine and Honda Shine 125 in the 123.94 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

