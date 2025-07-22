What is the on-road price of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon? The on-road price of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon is Rs. 13.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon? The RTO charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 98,872, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon is Rs. 27,819.