Honda CB1000 Hornet SP On Road Price in Gurgaon

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Front Right View
13.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gurgaon
CB1000 Hornet SP Price in

Gurgaon
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 13.72 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB1000 Hornet SP dealers and showrooms in Gurgaon for best offers. Honda CB1000 Hornet SP on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is mainly compared to Suzuki Katana which starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Ducati Monster which starts at Rs. 12.95 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Yamaha MT-09 starting at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD ₹ 13.72 Lakhs

Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Variant Wise Price List in

Gurgaon
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

CB1000 Hornet SP STD

₹13.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1000 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,35,900
RTO
98,872
Insurance
37,234
On-Road Price in Gurgaon
13,72,006
EMI@29,490/mo
    Honda CB1000 Hornet SP FAQs

    The on-road price of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon is Rs. 13.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 98,872, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon is Rs. 27,819.
    The insurance charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon are Rs. 37,234, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

