The on-road price of Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon is Rs. 13.72 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon amount to Rs. 98,872, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP in Gurgaon is Rs. 27,819.
The insurance charges for Honda CB1000 Hornet SP STD in Gurgaon are Rs. 37,234, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.