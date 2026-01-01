|Engine
|156.9 cc
The ADV 160 STD, is listed at ₹1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ADV 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ADV 160 STD is available in 4 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Deep Ground Grey.
The ADV 160 STD is powered by a 156.9 cc engine.
In the ADV 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX230R S priced ₹1.89 Lakhs.
The ADV 160 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Pillion Grab Rail and USB Charging Port.