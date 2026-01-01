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ADV 160PriceSpecifications
Honda ADV 160
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Honda ADV 160
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Honda ADV 160
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Honda ADV 160
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Honda ADV 160
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Honda ADV 160 STD

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1.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda ADV 160 Key Specs
Engine156.9 cc
View all ADV 160 specs and features

ADV 160 STD

ADV 160 STD Prices

The ADV 160 STD, is listed at ₹1.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ADV 160 STD Mileage

All variants of the ADV 160 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ADV 160 STD Colours

The ADV 160 STD is available in 4 colour options: Athletic Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Mat Dune Brown, Pearl Deep Ground Grey.

ADV 160 STD Engine and Transmission

The ADV 160 STD is powered by a 156.9 cc engine.

ADV 160 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the ADV 160's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX230R S priced ₹1.89 Lakhs.

ADV 160 STD Specs & Features

The ADV 160 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Windscreen, Exhaust Heat Shield, Clock, Pillion Seat, Idle Stop/Start, Pillion Grab Rail and USB Charging Port.

Honda ADV 160 STD Price

ADV 160 STD

₹1.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,70,000
RTO
7,943
Insurance
6,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,84,601
EMI@3,968/mo
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Honda ADV 160 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
8.1 L
Length
1950 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1324 mm
Height
1196 mm
Kerb Weight
133 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
763 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
0.75 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-330.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-14 Rear :-130/70-13
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
16 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm
Max Torque
15 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
156.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single-cylinder, Liquid-cooled, 4-valve, eSP+
Clutch
Automatic, Dry Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
60 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
Twin Rear Shock Absorbers with External Reservoir (Gas-Charged)

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 3 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Windscreen
Yes
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
27 L
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
USB Charging Port
Yes
Honda ADV 160 STD EMI
EMI3,571 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,66,140
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,66,140
Interest Amount
48,120
Payable Amount
2,14,260

Honda ADV 160 Alternatives

Kawasaki KLX230R S

Kawasaki KLX230R S

1.89 Lakhs
ADV 160vsKLX230R S

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