|123.92 cc
The Activa 125 DLX, is listed at ₹1.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Activa 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Activa 125 DLX is available in 6 colour options: Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic.
The Activa 125 DLX is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.
In the Activa 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Dio 125 priced between ₹86.73 Thousands - 91.68 Thousands or the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands.
The Activa 125 DLX has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.