The Honda Activa 125 is the larger-displacement sibling of the popular Activa series of scooters. Initially introduced in 2014, the Activa 125 was designed to offer enhanced performance and features while maintaining the reliability and convenience associated with the Activa lineup. With the 2025 model year update, the Honda Activa 125 was compliant with the latest OBD2B regulations and received new feature updates. This positions it as a premium offering in the 125 cc scooter segment in India. The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is available from a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹95,140 and is offered in two variants with six colour options.
The Honda Activa 125 is available in two main variants. The base variant, Activa 125 Disc, is priced at ₹95,140 (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Activa 125 Smart is available at ₹99,146 (ex-showroom).
The Honda Activa was first launched in India in the early 2000s with a 110 cc engine, establishing itself as a reliable and practical two-wheeler for Indian consumers. In 2014, Honda launched the Activa 125, a more powerful and feature-rich version of the original model. This scooter has been sold alongside the 110 cc Activa ever since. The most recent update to the Activa 125 came in December 2024, introducing an OBD2B-compliant engine and a new instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.
The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is available in two main variants. The Activa 125 Disc is the base variant from the range and is available at a price of ₹95,140 (ex-showroom). The Activa 125 Smart is the top variant which is priced at ₹99,146 (ex-showroom). This comes with the new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard that is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, bringing features such as call/SMS alerts and navigation.
The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is available in six colour options, which are Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic, and Pearl Precious White.
The 2025 Honda Activa 125 includes features such as LED position lamps, Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, ACG Starter, Idling Stop System, side stand engine cut-off, and combi-braking system from the outgoing model. The scooter further features a new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity. This unit is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, allowing for navigation and call/SMS alerts. There is a 15 W USB-C port for charging personal devices. The Activa 125 Smart variant brings features such as Smart Unlock, Smart Find, and Smart Start.
The 2025 Honda Activa 125 is powered by an updated 123.92 cc, single-cylinder engine that is now OBD2B compliant. The motor produces 8.3 bhp and 10.15 Nm of peak torque. This unit further features an idling stop system that is aimed at improving fuel efficiency.
The scooter features an underbone frame with telescopic front suspension and a three-step adjustable rear spring for improved ride comfort. Braking is handled by a 190mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake (on higher variants), while the base variant uses drum brakes on both wheels. The Activa 125 rides on a 12-inch front and 10-inch rear wheels.
The 2025 Honda Activa 125 brings an ARAI-claimed mileage of 46 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Honda Activa 125 offers a ground clearance of 162 mm. The kerb weight of the scooter stands at 107 kg. The seat height of 165 mm provides a comfortable riding posture for most users.
The Honda Activa 125 competes in the 125 cc scooter segment, facing rivals such as the TVS Jupiter 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and Yamaha Fascino 125.
