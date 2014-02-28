HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Honda Activa 125 Front Left View
View all Images

HONDA Activa 125

Launched in Dec 2024

4.3
3 Reviews
₹95,140 - 99,146**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Activa 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Activa 125: 123.92 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.05 kmpl

Activa 125: 47 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.61 ps

Activa 125: 8.42 ps

Speed

Category Average: 90.0 kmph

Activa 125: 90.0 kmph

View all Activa 125 Specs and Features

About Honda Activa 125

Introduction

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Activa 125.
VS
Honda Activa 125
Hero Pleasure Plus
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Honda Activa 125 Variants
Honda Activa 125 price starts at ₹ 95,140 and goes up to ₹ 99,146 (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
DLX₹95,140*
123.92 cc
90 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V 5Ah
H-Smart₹99,146*
123.92 cc
90 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V 5Ah
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda Activa 125 Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

Honda Activa 125 Images

12 images
View All Activa 125 Images

Honda Activa 125 Colours

Honda Activa 125 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Pearl igneous black
Rebel red metallic

Honda Activa 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.42 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage47 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine123.92 cc
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Activa 125 specs and features

Honda Activa 125 comparison with similar bikes

Honda Activa 125
Hero Pleasure Plus
Honda Dio 125
Suzuki Burgman Street
Suzuki Avenis
TVS NTORQ 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hero Xoom 125
Hero Destini 125
₹95,140*
₹71,763*
₹86,851*
₹94,301*
₹92,000*
₹86,841*
₹85,830*
₹92,680*
₹86,900*
₹80,450*
User Rating
4.3
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
4 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
5 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
6 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
3 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
Power
8.42 PS
Power
8.1 PS
Power
8.28 PS
Power
8.6 PS
Power
8.7 PS
Power
9.38 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
8.2 PS
Power
Max Power
Power
9.12 PS
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
8.70 Nm
Torque
9 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.4 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
110.9 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
124 cc
Engine
124.3 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
111 kg
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
121 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Length
162 mm
Length
1769 mm
Length
-
Length
1875 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1861 mm
Length
1880 mm
Length
1920 mm
Length
1978 mm
Length
1862 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Honda Activa 125 Videos

Honda CBR 650F, Activa 125 & other unveilings at Auto Expo 2014
28 Feb 2014

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 125 EMI

Select Variant:
DLX
8.42 PS | 90 kmph | 249.1 km
₹ 95,140*
DLX
8.42 PS | 90 kmph | 249.1 km
₹95,140*
H-Smart
8.42 PS | 90 kmph | 249.1 km
₹99,146*
EMI ₹1703.9/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Honda Activa 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
Nice scooty
Good breking system because Honda is very good in scooter segment and every one know the any scooter has Activa in janral name ...By: Harsh (Oct 14, 2024)
Read Full Review
Good drive and safely
Overall, it's a good scooter and worth the money. It offers comfortable driving, decent fuel mileage, attractive look, and reliable safety.By: Mounissamy vallattane (Sept 21, 2024)
Read Full Review
Honda Activa 125cc - Evergreen Road Runner
Simple and sober design, Good pickup, Mileage - 53 to 55 km/L Good balancing. Requires less maintenance. Durable.By: Tarundeep Singh (Apr 1, 2024)
Read Full Review

Honda Activa 125 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 1 Lakhs
