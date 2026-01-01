hamburger icon
Honda Activa 125 Front Left View
Honda Activa 125 Front Right View
Honda Activa 125 Front View
Honda Activa 125 Rear View
Honda Activa 125 Left View
Honda Activa 125 Rear Left View
Honda Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition

1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Honda Activa 125 Key Specs
Engine123.92 cc
Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Prices

The Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition, is listed at ₹1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Mileage

All variants of the Activa 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Colours

The Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition is available in 6 colour options: Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic.

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Engine and Transmission

The Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition is powered by a 123.92 cc engine.

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Activa 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda Dio 125 priced between ₹86.73 Thousands - 91.68 Thousands or the Suzuki Access 125 priced between ₹77.68 Thousands - 98.38 Thousands.

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Specs & Features

The Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Honda Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Price

Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,256
RTO
7,140
Insurance
6,445
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,841
EMI@2,210/mo
Honda Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.3 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
1850 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm
Height
1160 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg
Additional Storage
18 L
Saddle Height
765 mm
Width
707 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
123.92 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Automatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
18 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4.2 Inch TFT Display

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition Offers
Bring Home Honda Activa 125 : Low ROI Starting fro...
Applicable on activa12525-year-anniversary-edition & 2 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
Expiring on 28 Feb
Honda Activa 125 25 Year Anniversary Edition EMI
EMI1,989 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
92,556
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
92,556
Interest Amount
26,807
Payable Amount
1,19,363

Honda Activa 125 other Variants

Activa 125 DLX

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,339
RTO
7,067
Insurance
6,425
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,01,831
EMI@2,189/mo
Activa 125 H-Smart

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
91,983
RTO
7,358
Insurance
6,503
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,844
EMI@2,275/mo
Honda Activa 125 Alternatives

Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

86,733 - 91,683Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Activa 125vsDio 125
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Activa 125vsAccess 125
Suzuki Burgman Street

Suzuki Burgman Street

88,376 - 1.08 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Activa 125vsBurgman Street
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Activa 125vsDestini 125
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Activa 125vsAvenis

