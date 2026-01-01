hamburger icon
Honda Activa E STD

3.5 out of 5
1.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Activa E STD

Activa E STD Prices

The Activa E STD, is priced at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Activa E STD Range

The Activa E STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Activa E STD Colours

The Activa E STD is available in 5 colour options: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White.

Activa E STD Battery & Range

Activa E STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Activa E STD include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 priced between ₹1.29 Lakhs - 1.56 Lakhs.

Activa E STD Specs & Features

The Activa E STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Underseat storage, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Honda Activa E STD Price

Activa E STD

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,000
RTO
23,376
Insurance
5,361
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,737
EMI@3,132/mo
Honda Activa E STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
171 mm
Length
1854 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm
Height
1125 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
160 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
102 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
6 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
3 Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
13 Degrees
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Key
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Honda Activa E STD EMI
EMI2,819 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,163
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,163
Interest Amount
37,989
Payable Amount
1,69,152

Honda Activa E other Variants

Activa E RoadSync Duo

₹1.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,600
RTO
30,289
Insurance
5,979
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,87,868
EMI@4,038/mo
Honda Activa E Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Activa EvsiQube
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1

1.29 - 1.56 LakhsEx-Showroom
Activa EvsStorm ZX Advance 1
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Activa EvsEVA
ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Activa EvsDB
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Activa Evs450S

