The Activa E RoadSync Duo, is priced at ₹1.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Activa E RoadSync Duo offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Activa E RoadSync Duo is available in 5 colour options: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Activa E RoadSync Duo include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 priced between ₹1.29 Lakhs - 1.56 Lakhs.
The Activa E RoadSync Duo has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Underseat storage, Mobile Application and Roadside Assistance.