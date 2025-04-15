hamburger icon
Honda Activa E On Road Price in Dewas

3.5 out of 5
Honda Activa E Front Left View
1/18
Honda Activa E Front View
2/18
Honda Activa E Left View
3/18
Honda Activa E Rear View
4/18
Honda Activa E Back View
5/18
Honda Activa E Controller View
View all Images
6/18
3.5 out of 5
1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dewas
Activa E Price in Dewas

Honda Activa E on road price in Dewas starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. The on road price for Honda Activa E top variant goes up to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs in Dewas. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Honda Activa E STD₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo₹ 1.88 Lakhs
...Read More

Honda Activa E Variant Wise Price List in Dewas

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Activa E STD

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3 KWh
80 Kmph
102 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,000
RTO
23,376
Insurance
5,361
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Dewas)
1,45,737
EMI@3,132/mo
Activa E RoadSync Duo

₹1.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3 KWh
80 Kmph
102 Km
Honda Activa E FAQs

The on-road price of Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Dewas is Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Dewas amount to Rs. 30,289, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Honda Activa E in Dewas is Rs. 2,955.
The insurance charges for Honda Activa E RoadSync Duo in Dewas are Rs. 5,979, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

