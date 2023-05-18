Hero Lectro WINN-X on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 53,280.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro WINN-X on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 53,280.
Visit your nearest
Hero Lectro WINN-X dealers and showrooms in Mohali for best offers.
Hero Lectro WINN-X on road price breakup in Mohali includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Lectro WINN-X is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Mohali, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Mohali and Hero Electric Axlhe 20 starting at Rs. 55,000 in Mohali.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Lectro WINN-X STD ₹ 53,280
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price